Lando Norris won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to seal McLaren’s first constructors’title since 1998.
The pole-sitter claimed the team crown for the British marque after holding off the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz, in second, and Charles Leclerc, in third, in the season-closing race under floodlights at the Yas Marina circuit.
Lewis Hamilton, who won McLaren’s last drivers’ title in 2008, overtook his teammate George Russell on the final lap to take fourth in his last race for Mercedes before his high profile move to Ferrari next year.
Norris, who was not even born the last time McLaren won the constructors’ title, said over the team radio: “Congrats to everyone. Incredible, so proud of you all you all deserve this. Thank you, it’s been a special one.”
The 25-year-old Briton then sends a warning to his competitors, saying: “Next year is going to be my year too.”
McLaren went into the record 24th grand prix of the season 21 points clear of Ferrari.
