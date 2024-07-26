The Olympic Games in Paris have not yet officially kicked off, yet we’ve already seen our fair share of drama. From Canadian women’s football coaches being sent home after their opponents New Zealand complained about a drone being flown over their training ground, to Argentina’s 2-1 loss to Morocco halted for two hours in the 106th minute because of a fan invasion before the match resumed.

With up to five Australian water polo players testing positive for Covid-19, South Africa’s Blitzboks were then almost sent packing after losing their first two Sevens matches of the Games against Ireland and New Zealand on Wednesday. But they beat Japan 49-5 to qualify for last night’s late quarterfinal against NZ. #TeamSA defeats New Zealand in the quarter-finals, securing their semi-final spot against France! 🏆



Check out our website for full match details: https://t.co/wn3qMJXOy2#TeamSA #ForMyCountry #Olympics pic.twitter.com/kRXyseGwEk — Team South Africa (@OfficialTeamRSA) July 25, 2024 The sports action takes a backseat today, though, when SA flag bearer Akani Simbine and the rest of his spanmaats are ‘introduced’ at 7.30pm in what will be the first opening ceremony that will not take place inside a stadium.

According to Reuters: “Around 85 boats will carry nearly 7 000 athletes on a 6km floating parade...” As for Team SA’s action this weekend, Johanita Scholtz will be in action in badminton at 2.30pm tomorrow, while the men’s hockey team face Netherland at 12.45pm. They are in action again on Sunday against Great Britain at 8.15pm, while the women’s team face Australia at 12.45pm.