South Africans who woke up early on Saturday morning to watch ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson do his thing in the boxing ring vir oulaas, were left die bliksem in with a number of fans being unable to watch the fight against Jake Paul after Netflix crashed. For those who could watch the return of the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, it was a disappointment too, as Tyson simply didn’t pitch up against Paul who showed the veteran some mercy at the end by not sending him planke toe.

The 27-year-old Paul eventually won by unanimous decision in a Texas that failed to live up to its enormous hype. Even fans at a sold-out crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington would have left largely disappointed as Tyson, 58, showed his age and was never able to generate any offence against his younger opponent, landing just 18 punches to Paul’s 78. Paul says of the win: “First and foremost, Mike Tyson – it’s an honour to be able to fight him.

“It was as tough and hard as I thought it would be.” Jake Paul praises Mike Tyson: "He's the GOAT" #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/AhEBA5Ojoj — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024 Tyson, who wore a knee brace, never mounted much of a challenge after being wobbled by some left hands in the third round but did enough defensively to avoid taking any serious damage. He admits having fought with a leg injury, but says: “Yeah, but I can’t use that as an excuse. If I did, I wouldn’t be in here.