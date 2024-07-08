Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton took his first Formula One victory in 945 days with a record ninth British Grand Prix win on Sunday.
The 39-year-old Mercedes driver’s last win before Silverstone was in Saudi Arabia on December 5, 2021, and yesterday was a record-extending 104th of his career.
Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen finished 1.4 seconds behind, extending his overall lead, and McLaren’s Lando Norris was third. Mercedes' pole-sitter George Russell retired with a suspected water system issue.
Hamilton shouted “I’ve been waiting for this” as he crossed the line.
Tears of joy for LH ❤️— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 7, 2024
pic.twitter.com/5lwsFBWxVO
STILL WE RISE 🍾🍾🏆🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/6EtGCDGjAr— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 7, 2024
Lando reflects on what might have been #F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/Ln4fQc6ESR— Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2024