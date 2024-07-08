Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton took his first Formula One victory in 945 days with a record ninth British Grand Prix win on Sunday. The 39-year-old Mercedes driver’s last win before Silverstone was in Saudi Arabia on December 5, 2021, and yesterday was a record-extending 104th of his career.

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen finished 1.4 seconds behind, extending his overall lead, and McLaren's Lando Norris was third. Mercedes' pole-sitter George Russell retired with a suspected water system issue. Hamilton shouted "I've been waiting for this" as he crossed the line.



"I've been waiting for this," shouted Briton Hamilton after crossing the line in his Mercedes to claim a ninth victory at Silverstone, breaking a tie with Michael Schumacher for most wins at one track.