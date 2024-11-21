Rafael Nadal said farewell to tennis and his fans saluted their retiring hero in a bittersweet and emotional ceremony in Malaga following his last professional match in Spain’s 2-1 Davis Cup defeat to the Netherlands. Holding back tears as he tried to compose himself late on Tuesday night, Nadal gave a near 15-minute speech that stretched into the early hours of yesterday morning.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion had earlier lost 6-4 and 6-4 to the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp, ending a 29-match singles winning streak in the Davis Cup and bringing the curtain down on his glittering career. Nadal, 38, says: “What I have tried to do is to be a good person and I hope you have perceived that. “I leave the tennis world having met so many friends along the way. I have so many people to thank.

“I leave with the peace of mind of having left a sporting and personal legacy I can be proud about. “Thanks to all of you, the public. It’s over 20 years [career], good years, bad years. I have been able to live with all of you. “I feel very fortunate to feel so much affection from all over the world, especially here in Spain.”

Former rival Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Serena Williams and other tennis greats left messages in the video, alongside former Spanish football stars including Raul and Andres Iniesta, who retired from playing in October. For your fighting spirit.



For your humility and kindness.



For everything you’ve done for tennis.



Gracias, Rafa. pic.twitter.com/tDicj5KUI5 — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 19, 2024 In an emotional speech, Nadal added: “I’m not tired of playing tennis, it’s just that my body has reached a moment where it doesn’t want to play any more, so I have to accept [it].” Spain’s new hero Carlos Alcaraz, 21, adds: “His legacy is going to be eternal.