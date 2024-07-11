Novak Djokovic yesterday got a free pass to the Wimbledon semi-finals, when Australian Alex de Minaur pulled out of their quarterfinal clash because of a hip injury. The ninth-seeded De Minaur suffered the injury at the end of his 6-2, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-3 fourth-round victory over Frenchman Arthur Fils on Monday.

Djokovic, who himself pulled out of his French Open quarterfinal with Casper Ruud last month, will face the winner of last night’s match between Taylor Fritz and Lorenzo Musetti in the semis. Of pulling out, De Minaur says: “I’m devastated to pull out due to a hip injury – a little tear of the fibre cartilage that is at the end of or connects to the adductor. “I felt a loud crack during the last three points of my match against Fils and got a scan yesterday and it confirmed this was the injury and with high risk of making it worse if I was to step on court.”