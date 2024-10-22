BY ALAN BALDWIN
Ferrari last won a Formula One title in 2008 but Sunday’s one-two win in the U.S. Grand Prix put the constructors’ championship firmly in their sights.
Race winner Charles Leclerc says as much, even if he describes it as still an ‘optimistic’ target with five rounds remaining.
McLaren are 40 points clear of champions Red Bull with Ferrari third and a further eight behind, but the Italian team took a hefty 55 point haul from Austin - the tally boosted by a sprint weekend.
That was 27 more than McLaren and 26 more than Red Bull managed, as well as being the team’s biggest single weekend score of the year.
Ferrari have outscored Red Bull in five of the last seven races but McLaren only twice in the same period.
And Leclerc says: “We’ve got to target winning the constructors’ title. It's an optimistic goal, but that’s what we are here for.”
Teammate Carlos Sainz finished second with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen third, McLaren’s Lando Norris fourth and his teammate Oscar Piastri fifth.
