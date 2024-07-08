Danish “bad-boy” Holger Rune wants to ruin Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of a 25th career Grand Slam when they meet in the fourth round at Wimbledon today.
The 21-year-old has already beaten the 37-year-old Djokovic twice in their five meetings to date, but he knows it won’t be easy klapping the king of grass at SW19.
Rune says ahead of today’s match: “He [Djokovic] seems like he’s playing very well, feeling confident. Definitely have to play on my best level to have a chance to win, so that’s what I’m going to try to do.”
@wimbledon You never know what’s coming next 🤷 #Djokovic #Wimbledon ♬ original sound - wimbledon
While 15th seed Rune and second seed Djokovic will be a match to watch, fans can also lick their lips for another seeded battle when 13th-seeded Taylor Fritz faces fourth seed German Alexander Zverev in a battle of the big serves today.
Meanwhile, the women’s draw was rocked with the exit of top seed Iga Swiatek.
Poland’s Swiatek, who clocked up her fifth Grand Slam title at last month’s French Open, was beaten 3-6, 6-1 and 6-2 by Yulia Putintseva in the third round as she again struggled on grass.
@wimbledon See you in the second week Putintseva 🤝 #Wimbledon ♬ original sound - wimbledon