Danish “bad-boy” Holger Rune wants to ruin Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of a 25th career Grand Slam when they meet in the fourth round at Wimbledon today. The 21-year-old has already beaten the 37-year-old Djokovic twice in their five meetings to date, but he knows it won’t be easy klapping the king of grass at SW19.

Rune says ahead of today's match: "He [Djokovic] seems like he's playing very well, feeling confident. Definitely have to play on my best level to have a chance to win, so that's what I'm going to try to do." While 15th seed Rune and second seed Djokovic will be a match to watch, fans can also lick their lips for another seeded battle when 13th-seeded Taylor Fritz faces fourth seed German Alexander Zverev in a battle of the big serves today. Meanwhile, the women's draw was rocked with the exit of top seed Iga Swiatek.