The 37-year-old’s participation in the tournament was in doubt because of a knee injury.

Novak Djokovic says it wasn’t fomo (fear of missing out) that forced him to play at Wimbledon this year.

But ahead of facing Czechia’s Vit Kopriva at 12pm today, Djokovic says: “I wouldn’t call it a fear of missing out. I would just say it’s this incredible desire to play, just to compete.

“Particularly, because it is Wimbledon, the tournament that always has been a dream tournament for me when I was a kid. Just the thought of missing Wimbledon was just not correct.

“I didn’t want to deal with that. If I had one setback, I would be questioning whether I should be here or not. But I haven’t had a single one. Why not give it a shot?”