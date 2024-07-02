Novak Djokovic says it wasn’t fomo (fear of missing out) that forced him to play at Wimbledon this year.
The 37-year-old’s participation in the tournament was in doubt because of a knee injury.
But ahead of facing Czechia’s Vit Kopriva at 12pm today, Djokovic says: “I wouldn’t call it a fear of missing out. I would just say it’s this incredible desire to play, just to compete.
“Particularly, because it is Wimbledon, the tournament that always has been a dream tournament for me when I was a kid. Just the thought of missing Wimbledon was just not correct.
“I didn’t want to deal with that. If I had one setback, I would be questioning whether I should be here or not. But I haven’t had a single one. Why not give it a shot?”
Meanwhile, women’s third seed Aryna Sabalenka pulled out of Wimbledon opening match on Monday due to a shoulder injury.
Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka mic'd up at practice is as good as you'd hope it to be 😂#Wimbledon | @SabalenkaA | @Ons_Jabeur pic.twitter.com/OS8yc3argq— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2024