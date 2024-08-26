Novak Djokovic says he remains eager to continue making history as he begins his US Open title defence only three weeks after winning a coveted gold medal at the Paris Games to cement his status as the greatest tennis player in history.

Djokovic aims to win a record 25th Grand Slam and become the first US Open champion to successfully defend his title since Swiss great Roger Federer in 2008.

The 37-year-old says he is looking forward to playing his first match of the tournament tomorrow morning at 2.15am against Radu Albot under the lights of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic says: “The goal is always for me to try to go all the way to the finals and fight for the trophy. That kind of mindset is no different for me this year.