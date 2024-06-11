Carlos Alcaraz will get a tattoo of the Eiffel Tower and Sunday’s date on his ankle to celebrate winning the French Open title. The Spaniard became the youngest man to win Grand Slams on all three of the sport’s surfaces following his Wimbledon and US Open titles, joining the likes of Mats Wilander, Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in achieving the feat.

Of the achievement, Alcaraz says: “I have to find the time [to get the tattoo]. But I’ll do it for sure. It’s going to be on the left ankle. “Wimbledon was the right one. Here it’s going to be the left one, I think with the Eiffel Tower, with the date.” CARLOS I, PRINCE OF CLAY 👑#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/lZWMplAmYK — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2024 The 21-year-old adds of how special winning the French Open is to him: “Obviously winning the US Open [in 2022] when I reached for the first time the number one, something that I dreamt about...