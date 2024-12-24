Karate champ Zahra Boltman was named Western Cape Senior Sportswoman of the Year at this year’s Karate Western Cape Awards which took place at Kuils River Civic Centre. The 19-year-old from Athlone also won an award for making the South African team yet again, and another award for winning two gold medals at Nationals.

Zahra tells the Daily Voice: “It was shocking [winning] because I started competing later than everyone else. “So I feel like there is always something to keep working on, but I’m happy about receiving this award. “However, achieving it doesn’t mean the work is going to stop.

“2024 was a year I dedicated everything to karate, being my first full year out of high school. I was at every tournament and training session we could afford, and I can safely say it was hard but rewarding.” Left to right, Cousin Anthea Theron Mom Nuraan Boltman, Zahra Boltman, Sister Ammarah Boltman, and Dad Ismail Boltman Zahra in red fighting her opponent It has been a busy year for the champ, who was named national champion for the fourth year in a row, she also competed at the UFAK championships in Tunisia as well as the Region South Championships in Namibia where she won gold medals. At the Commonwealth Championships in Durban, she won four gold medals and one bronze.

She also competed at the World Karate Championships, and although she didn’t make podium, it was a learning experience. Zahra adds: “It showed me how much I grew as an athlete.” Her proud mom, saxophonist Nuraan Boltman says the family is ecstatic with Zahra’s success.