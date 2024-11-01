Lando Norris needs to score big in Brazil on Sunday at 7pm to prevent Max Verstappen, a rival he dubbed dangerous in Mexico last weekend, moving ever closer to a fourth successive Formula One championship.

The McLaren driver arrives at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit 47 points behind Red Bull’s triple world champion with four rounds to go and a maximum 120 points available.

Verstappen is the clear title favourite, with Norris still needing to outscore his rival by 12 points on average in every round, but there’s plenty of scope for events to conspire against him.

Ferrari are on the rise, on the brink of three wins in a row in the Americas while chasing a first constructors’ title since 2008, and that could help Norris if he were to win with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc pushing Verstappen down the order.