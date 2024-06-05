Defending champion and world No.1 Novak Djokovic shocked the tennis world last night, by pulling out of the French Open ahead because of a knee injury. The Serbian, looking to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam, was scheduled to play Norwegian seventh seed Casper Ruud in the Roland Garros quarterfinals today.

But a statement released by the tournament organisers last night, reads: “Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee [discovered during an MRI scan], Djokovic, who was supposed to play Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals tomorrow, has been forced to withdraw from the Roland Garros tournament.” It means Ruud will advance to the semifinals. Today's Extraordinary Moment with @HaierEurope? Jannik Sinner becoming World No.1, of course 🇮🇹#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/F425YDRjdz — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2024 Djokovic, 37, suffered the knee injury in Monday night’s gruelling five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo.

He had to dig deep for a second straight match after a third-round marathon against Lorenzo Musetti and needed medication during a 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5 and 6-3 win. Djokovic said afterwards he had been experiencing slight discomfort in his right knee for a couple of weeks and the issue flared up as soon as he slipped and tweaked it during the third game of the second set. Also complaining about the quality of the surface after the slip, Djokovic said: “The injury that I had today with the knee happened exactly because of that, because I slipped and slid a lot…

“I’ve slipped and fallen on the clay many times in my life, and on grass as well, but this was just too many times.” He added: “I injured myself. I survived. I won the match. Great. But will I be able to play the next one? I don’t know. “I don’t know the severity of the injury. But could have this injury be prevented? Possibly, if there was just a little bit more frequent care of the court during the set.”