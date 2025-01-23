BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM MANCHESTER City got a helse boost after their 4-2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, confirming the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush for a reported initial fee of around £59 million (R1.35 billion) on Thursday.

The 25-year-old, whose contract is understood to include a potential further £4.2m in add-ons, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League champions. Marmoush is City’s third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis. The striker’s been in lethal form in the Bundesliga to date, scoring a hele 17 goals in just 15 matches, while also providing nine assists.

Of signing for the Premier League holders, the Egyptian says: “This is a day I will never forget. To sign for Manchester City - one of the best teams in the world - is an amazing feeling. “I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester.” Marmoush, though, is not expected to be involved when the fifth-placed Citizens face the fourth-placed Blues at 7.30pm on Saturday.

City next host Chelsea in the league tomorrow in a key game in the fight for a top-four finish domestically. Coach Pep Guardiola will have to bank on his stars that failed against PSG after being 2-0 up. The Blues, meanwhile, come off a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Wolves on Monday night.

WARM: Tosin Adarabioyo One player who is feeling woelig at the moment is defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who scored his first league goal for the club in that match. Of the feat, he says : “It’s definitely good to contribute to the goals and we need to do that all over the pitch… ” WEEKEND’S PREM FIXTURES