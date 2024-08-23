Western Province know they have their Currie Cup playoffs fate in their own hands when they tackle the Sharks in Saturday’s 3pm game at Cape Town Stadium. The Kapenaars sit in sixth position on the Currie Cup log and still have a slim chance of making the semifinals if they win their three remaining games - including Saturday's clash with the fourth-placed Sharks.

Province, who have lost five of their seven Currie Cup games so far, take on a Sharks team that have won three of their last four games and can consolidate their fourth spot with another win tomorrow in Cape Town. Ons bou: WP’s Rito Hlungwani. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix But chasing a spot in the semis is the last thing on the Streeptruie se gedagtes, says WP assistant coach Rito Hlungwani. According to Hlungwani, he and the entire WP coaching staff will stick to the plan of giving fringe players – including amateur club players – a chance to prove they can be called upon as backups at the Stormers in the upcoming United Rugby Championship and European Champions Cup campaign.

Hlungwani says: “If we [somehow] made the top four it would be great, but at this moment our big focus is to build a strong and solid foundation for Stormers Rugby. Your DHL WP team for the Carling Currie Cup coastal clash at DHL Stadium on Saturday. 🔵⚪️



📢 Team announcement https://t.co/TozFg5EI54#WPvSHA #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/QSVSAufnJu — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) August 23, 2024 “Our conversations with our players have never been about winning the Currie Cup, but about how we can get better. “Despite the losses, I feel we are, sort of, achieving that – in terms of how we see these youngsters come through.”

Meanwhile, the unbeaten log leaders, the Bulls, tackle the Griquas in tonight’s 7pm kick-off at Loftus Versfeld. The defending Currie Cup champions, the Cheetahs, face the Lions in tomorrow’s 5pm kick-off in Bloemfontein and the Griffons take on the Pumas on Sunday at 3pm in Welkom to round off the weekend’s games. WP coach John Dobson names his team to face the Sharks today.