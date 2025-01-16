BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM ARSENAL coach Mikel Arteta believes his span is now fully in the Premier League race, after beating Spurs 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Four points behind the log-leading Liverpool, who have a game in hand, the Gunners next face the team that all but ended their dream last season - Aston Villa. It was the match against former coach Unai Emery’s Villans at the Emirates Stadium in April last year that derailed Arsenal’s title shot, with goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins giving the visitors a 2-0 win. Arteta, though, does not want history to repeat itself and will head into the encounter high on confidence after beating Spurs.

BACK IN TITLE MIX: Mikel Arteta Asked if they are in the title race, Arteta says: “We are, because there is so much to play for, and we can see how difficult it is for every team to win.” Of his team’s performance, Arteta adds: “I think we were sensational.” Villa, meanwhile, come off a 1-0 win over Everton on Wednesday, with Watkins again bagging the winner.

The victory means the seventh-placed Villa have now won their last three matches in all competitions in a row. Watkins is keen to drive them forward and says he wants to shoot them into the top four. The 29-year-old tells VillaTV: “Obviously this season it hasn’t been free-flowing [in terms of goals] like last season, but I keep putting myself in the areas and eventually I’ll score. “And just build on that now, focus on getting to that 20 [goals] mark and helping the boys to fight for Champions League again.”