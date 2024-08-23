This, after Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins scored two late goals at the Emirates Stadium in April to beat Arsenal 2-0 and thereby also costing the Gunners their chance of ending a two-decade long Premier League drought.

The pick of this weekend’s Premier League action sees Arsenal travel to Aston Villa at 6.30pm on Saturday night in what can be deemed as a grudge match.

Coming off a 2-0 win in the opening weekend over Wolves, the Gunners, according to reports were on the verge of signing Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Villa, meanwhile, beat West Ham 2-1 in their first match of the season and will be looking to heap more misery on their visitors on Saturday night.

💬 "We’ve prepared really well to understand what we have to do to go there and win the game."



Mikel discusses our away form ahead of the test at Villa Park 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Manchester United get the ball rolling this weekend when they travel to Brighton tomorrow at 1.30pm, while Tottenham Hotspur will look to get the better of Everton in the pick of the 4pm games, after playing to a 1-1 draw with Leicester in their first game of the season.