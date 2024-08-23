Barely two months have passed since the Proteas capitulated and lost to India by seven runs in the final of the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. And now captain Aiden Markram and his teammates are back at the scene of their biggest disappointment as a 20-over team to date, when they tackle hosts the West Indies in three T20Is - starting with tonight’s 9pm first match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Still coming to grips with losing in the World Cup final in Bridgetown, middle-order batsman Tristan Stubbs says: “It [the heartache of losing in the final] will come up when you don’t want it to. Back at it : Captain Markram. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images/AFP “I tried my best to forget about it as best as possible. It wasn’t easy, it’s still not easy getting asked about it. “It hurts, you don’t have to tell us or feel sorry about it for us, we can just stop talking about it.

“Especially coming back to the Caribbean you get reminded of that [heartbreaking defeat]. “Fortunately, we are playing at the venue where we won the semifinal, so there’s a bit of good vibes there. But it [coming so close and then losing] is definitely on your mind.” The name is Smith, Jason Smith😤🔥💪



Putting in the work in the nets ahead of our first T20i clash with West Indies tomorrow in Trinidad. 🏏🇿🇦#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#SAvWI pic.twitter.com/aqHxmgYl8e — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 22, 2024 Of what they learnt as a unit at the World Cup going into their first post-tournament match, he adds: “We found ways to win ugly - which is an underrated skill. As a team we can take a lot from that. You can be 50/5 and still win a T20 game…