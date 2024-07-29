Aimee Stephens from Kraaifontein is a Karate enthusiast who has her sights set on flying the flag high as she has been selected to represent South Africa at the 7th World Goju Ryu Karate Federation Championships in Austria this September. Aimee, 14, is a Grade 9 learner at Bernadino Heights Secondary School, and took up karate at the age of eight years old.

Although she is excited for the opportunity to go overseas, she might not make it as she needs R65 000 to cover her trip costs. “Karate has played a significant role in shaping my character, instilling values of confidence, commitment, leadership, focus, discipline, and perseverance,” she says. Heavy burden: Mom Avril. Picture: supplied “This opportunity is a dream come true but as a self-funded sport, the financial burden is substantial.

“We are seeking partnerships with organisations that believe in the power of sports in transforming lives. The support of the public will not only contribute to my personal growth but will also showcase your commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering community development.” The South African team has been selected from the competitors who excelled during Selection Trials held on 7 and 8 October 2023 in Stellenbosch. The national team will be required to travel to Austria on 2 September for the two-week tournament.

Tough competitor: Aimee, left, in action. Pictures: supplied Proud mom Avril Stephens is a single mother of three and needs to accompany Aimee to Austria as she is under 18, however the R65 000 needs to be paid in two weeks. “I have sent out over 2000 letters to companies appealing for assistance but nobody has come back to us yet with an answer. “I also hosted fundraisers which cover the small things like our visas but we are still outstanding on our flight tickets and accommodatio,” she says.