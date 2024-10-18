Jake White and his Bulls manne are hunting a first away win against Welsh side Scarlets when the two team’s lock horns in tonight’s 8.35pm game in the United Rugby Championship. Scarlets, whose forwards are coached by ex-Springbok Albert van den Berg, beat White’s Bulls 37-28 at Pary Y Scarlets in the 2022/23 URC season.

And White says of how Van den Berg’s knowledge of South African players will inspire Scarlets: “Funny enough they are the one Welsh team that has beaten us. “I wasn’t here [when that happened] in January of that year that I got sick… “Albert I am sure will know a lot about the SA players and the Bulls psyche as well.”

Bring it: Van den Berg. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix Van den Berg, meanwhile, tells Sportsfile of Scarlets being up for the Bulls challenge: “I know Jake White well, having played under him. He will get them fired up. “But we’lll be ready for them, we like to take on the big teams…” Meanwhile, the Lions will be eyeing a second win on tour when they tackle Zebre Parma Saturday’s 1.30pm kickoff in Parma.