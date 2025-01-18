IT WILL be a case of sink or swim for the five South African franchises participating in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions this weekend.

The Sharks and Stormers – who are both in fourth place in their pools – will have one last roll of the dice to secure playoff spots in the Champions Cup, while the Lions and Cheetahs – both ranked fifth in their groups – will be under moerse pressure to register victories to keep their Challenge Cup playoff hopes alive.

The Bulls, meanwhile, will wrap up their 2024-25 Champions Cup campaign after dropping out of the race following their defeat last weekend, although they can still sneak into the Challenge Cup playoffs.

With a logjam on all their respective tables, victories and a bit of luck from the competing teams will be essential to see them make it beyond the pool stages.