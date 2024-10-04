Stellies FC coach Steve Barker has had MTN8 glory on his dartboard for a while now and come 6pm at the Moses Mabhida Stadium against Orlando Pirates tomorrow, his manne have a shot at hitting the bull’s eye.
Barker is quotes by the club’s website saying: “When we got promoted many years back, in our first season in the top flight, I said the MTN8 is the one.
“It’s a competition that I’ve always wanted to be involved in as a coach, because as a player I won it in 1995 as a player [with Wits University] when it was still the BP Top 8, so it is a special trophy to win.
“It’s an early-season tournament and winning it would give confidence for the rest of the season, a trophy and medals for the players, and good financial reward, so it would be a good start to win the MTN8.”
Of their opponents, who have won the last two MTN8 tournaments, Barker says: “Pirates have had that experience over the last two seasons, and they’re going for a third which is a magnificent opportunity for them to make history, but we want to create our own history by lifting the trophy.”
Stellies, meanwhile, won the Carling Knockout Cup last season and after beating Mamelodi Sundowns over two legs to get to tomorrow’s decider, Barker adds of going all the way: “It’s not often that you get the opportunity to play in finals.
It's been an incredible journey so far to reach the #MTN8Final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kg0Go27mlk— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 4, 2024
“We did recently, about six or seven months ago, so to be in another final is exciting, not only for me but also for the players and the club.
“Everyone is looking forward to embracing the challenge that lies ahead. We had that taste of victory and I think that taste of success has put the players in a really good space...”
Daily Voice