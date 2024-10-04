Stellies FC coach Steve Barker has had MTN8 glory on his dartboard for a while now and come 6pm at the Moses Mabhida Stadium against Orlando Pirates tomorrow, his manne have a shot at hitting the bull’s eye. Barker is quotes by the club’s website saying: “When we got promoted many years back, in our first season in the top flight, I said the MTN8 is the one.

“It’s a competition that I’ve always wanted to be involved in as a coach, because as a player I won it in 1995 as a player [with Wits University] when it was still the BP Top 8, so it is a special trophy to win. “It’s an early-season tournament and winning it would give confidence for the rest of the season, a trophy and medals for the players, and good financial reward, so it would be a good start to win the MTN8.” Special trophy: Steve Barker. Picture: Nic Bothma/BackpagePix Of their opponents, who have won the last two MTN8 tournaments, Barker says: “Pirates have had that experience over the last two seasons, and they’re going for a third which is a magnificent opportunity for them to make history, but we want to create our own history by lifting the trophy.”