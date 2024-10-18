The United Rugby Championship is coming to the Mother City for the first time this season when the Stormers host Munster at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 6pm, with the hosts eyeing a home run. Currently dead last on the URC log after just one win on the road in three outings, the Stormers are also searching for a first win over Munster in their fifth attempt.

Assistant coach Dawie Snyman is confident that, with the backing of the home crowd, they can finally get the ‘W’ against the visitors from Ireland and lift themselves off the bottom of the log. Challenge: Attack guru Snyman. Picture: Bryan Keane/INPHO/Shutterstock He says: “I think we had our opportunities when we played them before to win those games. One thing they will come with is confidence. “They have a lot of confidence playing here in Cape Town because they have performed here very well so, it’s a nice challenge for us.”

Snyman also backs Damian Willemse to star again, after making some “mistakes” at flyhalf in their 38-7 defeat to Edinburgh last time out. Our team to face Munster in our first home game of the @Vodacom #URC season at DHL Stadium on Saturday.



📢 Team announcement https://t.co/M2h31YUvWq

With coach John Dobson naming his side for the clash today, it remains to be seen who of Willemse or Jurie Mathee will wear the No.10 jumper. Snyman says: "Damian made one or two mistakes but as a flyhalf controlling the game [we feel] he did a good job…