Proteas coach Shukri Conrad is banking on David Bedingham to carry his solid domestic form for Durham in England into the national team ahead of today’s 4pm first Test against the West Indies at Queens Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago. The 30-year-old middle-order batsman enters the match on the back of three fifties in his last five matches – the last of which was a 74 for South Africa in a warm-up tie against a Windies Invitational team last week.

Conrad says of the four-cap yster, who averages 49.75 and already has two Test fifties and a hundred to his name: “I’d rather have an in-form batter [like him] coming in than an out-of-form batter. CONFIDENCE: Conrad “When you are out of form, you search for a lot more than when you are in form. “He [Bedders] is fresh as a daisy and is raring to go, he looks in really good nick.

“Most of our batters look good – some might not have gotten runs in the warm-up match], but their feet are moving well. “[As for] David, long may his form continue, but he is the type of character that just gets on with it [regardless of his form].” Bedingham and his Proteas pals, led by fellow middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma, will face a Windies team hurt after their recent 3-0 series defeat to England.