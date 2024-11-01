Western Province allrounder Mihlali Mpongwana has earned a first call-up to the Proteas T20I team for their series against India. South Africa play world champions India in the first of four T20Is at Kingsmead next Friday and coach Rob Walter won’t be bang to druk op die nommer of the Province star.

Walter says of picking the 24-year-old, who bagged 12 wickets at an average of 14.08 and also scored 129 runs in eight matches for Province at an average of 21.50: “From my point of view, it is great to see the growth of him over the winter. “He was included in our 50-over squad against India [last year] and it’s great to see his T20 game grow. What’s been impressive has been his wicket-taking ability with the ball… “From a batting perspective, I know he is batting in the top five for Western Province, but he probably won’t be in our top five. Knowing he’s got ability is great.”

Another fresh face in the team is Dolphins allrounder Andile Simelane, with Walter adding: “When you fill the team with allrounders it’s great.” There were a few notable absentees such as Anrich Nortje and Dewald Brevis. MUST EARN SPOT: Brevis Of Nortje, Walter says he wants to give younger fast bowlers a chance, while Brevis must wys he wants a spot.

The coach explains: “He [Brevis] is part of a wider group of players. We are searching for more opportunities to play and to give guys an opportunity. “The guys who have been given an opportunity in this squad have just performed better [than Brevis]. There are a lot of good youngsters capable of doing big things. “We can’t give opportunities to everyone, but we try our best to get that balance right. He is always part of the conversations and he will get his opportunity...”