Eddie Moore ‘pleeg’d moord’ at Centurion park last night, klapping the Titans to all corners of the ground to set up Western Province’s first CSA T20 Challenge win of the season. The Capetonians chased a gettable 144 for the win and made heavy weather of it – especially when Corbin Bosch (2/23) removed Valentine Kitime (23) and Daniel Smith (0) with consecutive balls to make it 43/3 in the eighth over.

But Moore het nie geval vir die trick nie and blasted five sixes and nine fours as he smashed 87* of 45 balls to help WP home with seven wickets in the bag and to give the Titans their first defeat of the season. Mihlali Mpongwana (28* off 17 balls) played a good supporting role as WP tasted victory for the time in three matches to climb to fourth on the table, with the Titans in second. Earlier in the clash, Mpongwana (2/14), Wesley Bedja (2/22) and George Linde (2/23) helped restrict the Titans to 143/8.