Western Province will start this week by incorporating the CSA T20 Challenge’s confidence into the CSA 4-Day Series. The Boys In Blue will kickstart the 4-Day Series campaign with an away fixture when they visit the Dolphins at 9am today.

The match will be streamed live on the CSA YouTube page. WP are coming off a T20 campaign where coach Salieg Nackerdien’s manne missed out on reaching the final with a loss to the Titans in qualifier 2. Western Province captain and bowler Beuran Hendricks says the team is motivated by the T20 performance ahead of the Dolphins clash, explaining: “The preparation has started off very well for us, coming from the T20 competition and going into the four-day series. With the bat and ball, we've just been fine-tuning the patience that's needed in the red ball format.

“With the bat, it’s obviously spending time in the middle. And then with the ball, it’s making sure that we stay consistent on areas that we need to hone in on. “And then going up to Durban, it’s going to be a really exciting task for us.” Province had a good run in the format last season after missing out in the series final against the Lions.