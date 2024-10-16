They say die een se dood is die ander een se brood and Ryan Rickelton will be looking to vreet himself dik when the Proteas tackle Bangladesh in the first of two away Tests next week. Rickelton, 28, is the likely beneficiary of captain Temba Bavuma’s unavailability through injury for the first Test, after Bavuma was ruled out because of a triceps ailment.

Asked who will step into the No.4 berth in Bavuma’s absence, coach Shukri Conrad kept his cards close to his chest ahead of Monday’s first day in Dhaka. UNAVAILABLE: Temba Bavuma VOL PLANNE: Shukri Conrad But he says: “We will wait until we get there [to see the pitch at the Mirpur Stadium]. “That will be affected by the balance of our attack – if we play three seamers and two spinners…

“Bedders [David Beddingham] could easily move up to four and we’re going to need another left-hander in the middle, so you can easily work out who that will probably be. “So we will wait to see what the conditions are.” With captain-for-the-Test Aiden Markram opening the batting alongside lefty Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs is being groomed in the No.3 jumper, with Beddingham then coming in at four.