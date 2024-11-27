The Proteas will look to wys their pace on the first day of their first Test against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead today at 10am. Captain Temba Bavuma, never really shy to reveal his hands before a match, on Tuesday named South Africa’s team for the match.

Speaking in his pre-match conference from Kingsmead, the returning SA skipper haaked af when asked about the team selection: “The openers will be Aiden [Markram], Tony [de Zorzi], then it will be Stubbo [Tristan Stubbs], myself [Bavuma], Bedders [David Beddingham], Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco [Jansen], Gerald [Coetzee], KG [Rabada] and Keshav [Maharaj].” With Rabada, Jansen, Coetzee and Mulder as the fast bowlers and Maharaj as the spinner, Bavuma says they will also druk op die nommer of Markram if they need an extra spinner in the clash. The match, meanwhile, is a must-win for SA if they are to remain alive in the ICC Test Championship.