Revenge won’t be on captain Aiden Markram and his Proteas’ pals’ agenda when they face India in the first of four T20Is at Kingsmead tonight (5pm). A little over four months ago, India beat South Africa by seven runs in what was the Proteas’ first ever appearance in a T20 World Cup final.

The defeat stung big time, with Markram saying of what it felt like at the end of that final defeat on June 29: “I don’t think I can say them [the words] yet to be honest but yeah, it’s tough… “Pretty tough to deal with now, but it’s a sport at the end of the day. Someone’s going to win, someone’s going to lose. And we’ll try to use it to fire us up for future events.” India, though, are in South Africa without the likes of Virat Kohli and Jaspirit Bumrah, who are busy preparing with the Test team to face Australia.

Their absence, and that of a number of top stars, has taken some of the shine off this series. Asked about it being a World Cup rematch against a Suryakumar Yadav-led team at his pre-match conference in Durban on Thursday, Markram answers: “It’s the same countries, but personnel has changed from those teams. “It’s always an exciting series when you play against India – especially when you play them at home. It’s a series you always look forward to.