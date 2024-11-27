Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj would like nothing more than to wys Sri Lanka wie’s baas at Kingsmead in Durban in the first Test between the two countries today at 10am. Sri Lanka are in South Africa for two five-day matches, with Day One of the first match starting today and the other one being played at St George’s Oval between December 5 and 9.

Despite a 65 percent chance of rain threatening to derail their plans on the first day today, the 34-year-old Maharaj is convinced the Proteas can get off to a winning start in Durban where he plays his domestic cricket for the Dolphins. Of the wet weather predicted, Maharaj says: “Obviously the weather is something we can’t control or predict, so we don’t focus too much on that. We just have to adapt on the day.” NEW-BALL THREAT: Rabada Kingsmead is usually a spin-friendly track, but it is expected that the Proteas will prepare conditions more suited to fast bowling.

Asked whether Kagiso Rabada will be a gevaar in the match, Maharaj says: “KG [Rabada] is always going to be a factor wherever he plays in he world. I think he’s obviously the champion of this attack and will do well in any conditions. Hopefully as the Test match goes on, hopefully I can utilise the home town advantage and hopefully take us over the line.” Maharaj has some magnificent bowling figures at Kinsgmead with his 19 wickets in just three matches placing him eighth on the all-time Test wicket-takers list at the ground. He averages just 21.52 runs per wicket and says: “To be honest, I just love to play at Kingsmead. At some stage it will spin in the Test match, so I’m just looking forward to playing a home Test match.