Rising Proteas T20I star Tristan Stubbs is looking to cement his spot in the Test team, and he has already received the backing of management to have a good run in the No.3 batting spot. Stubbs was one of the surprise inclusions in the Proteas Test squad for their two-match series against hosts West Indies starting early next month.

Though Stubbs has already made an impression for SA in the 26 T20Is he’s notched up, he has played just one ODI and one Test. Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad, however, is adamant the youngster – who turns 24 just before the second match – will succeed in his new position. BACKING: SA boss Shukri Conrad Of the backing, Stubbs tells SportsBoom: "I’ve dealt with a lot of expectation before