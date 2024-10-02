Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says their little science project by playing a vrag rookies to build team depth is coming to an end this week. Coming off a first-ever 50-over series defeat to Afghanistan last month, South Africa were also whitewashed by West Indies in a T20I series 3-0 before playing to a 1-1 T20 draw against Ireland at the weekend.

So things are not going well for the limited overs team. Tonight they kick off a three-match ODI series against die einste Ireland and while the underlying excuse for the aforementioned results were that they were building depth for the future, Bavuma says daai bus stop nou hier. As they enter tonight’s first ODI at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates at 9pm with only five of their 15-man squad including Bavuma having played more than 10 ODIs, South Africa once again have an experimental look and feel to the squad.

BACK IN TEAM: Ryan Rickelton With the likes of uncapped Ottneil Baartman, Jason Smith (one cap), Ryan Rickelton and Nqaba Peter (two), Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams (four) and Nandre Burger (five) all still diep inexperienced in the squad, Bavuma says: “This is probably the last series really where the theme will be about increasing player depth and development. “I guess it’s one more chance for those younger guys to really put up their hands and show that they can be part of the team in a strong way.” Bavuma says they’ll draw some inspiration from the Springboks after coach Rassie Erasmus’s men bounce back to beat Argentina at the weekend, after going down to the Pumas the previous week.

Bavuma explains: “They are the epitome of success at the moment... “The biggest thing with them is that they always seem to find a way when things don’t go their way. “There’s that belief that they will always win – irrespective of what position they find themselves in…”