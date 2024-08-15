While his classmates at St Stithians College in Gauteng are getting ready for October’s matric exams, 18-year-old Kwena Mphaka is dusting off his passport to board a plane to the Caribbean with the Proteas national team. It sounds like a made-up “what did-you-do-during-the-school holidays?” story, but that’s the reality for South Africa’s next big star Mphaka after he was called up for national duty by Proteas limited-overs coach Rob Walter yesterday.

Mphaka, who turned 18 in April, joins the Proteas for a three-match T20I series against the West Indies alongside fellow newcomer Jason Smith. Training Underway 👊



Our Proteas have been training hard ahead of the 2nd and final Test Match against the West Indies this Thursday.



Guyana awaits! 🇬![CDATA[]]>🇾#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#SAvWI pic.twitter.com/2sf8lm3gsz — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 14, 2024 Of including Mphaka in his 15-man squad, Walter says: “Kwena has been identified as a player with significant potential, and this tour presents a great opportunity to include him in the Proteas environment and gain valuable international experience.” The youngster had a great year to date, with a Cricket SA press release adding: “[He] was part of the U19 Men’s World Cup 2024 squad and played a pivotal role in the junior Proteas’ semifinal finish with his Player of the Tournament haul of 21 wickets at an average of 9.71.

“He also made his domestic T20 debut for the Lions and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.” Of Dolphins all-rounder Smith, Walter adds: “Jason’s recent form has been impressive, and his ability to contribute with both bat and ball adds depth to our line-up.” BIG KANS: Dolphins’ Jason Smith Lions spinner Nqaba Peter, meanwhile, was ruled out of the series because of a shoulder injury.

The first T20I match will be played on 23 August. PROTEAS T20I SQUAD AGAINST WEST INDIES Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams.