The Proteas have won just two of their six Test matches in the World Test Championship (WTC) to date, but they still have an ogie on making the final. For them to do so, according to coach Shukri Conrad se wiskunde, they have to win five out of the remaining six matches and hope other results go their way.

The Proteas face Bangladesh in two Tests away at the end of the month, then Sri Lanka and finally a sukkelende Pakistan span. Not too long ago, you would have probably placed a friendly wager on big guns South Africa beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on both occasions and then at least win one match against Pakistan. But tye het verander and the minnows are now dik dinge.