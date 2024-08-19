South Africa beat the West Indies by 40 runs on an eventful third day of the second and final Test on Saturday to extend their dominance over the Caribbean side. Set a challenging target of 263 after the Proteas were dismissed for 246 in their second innings, the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals to be dismissed for 222.

The win extended South Africa’s unbeaten Test series run against the Windies from the first-ever series meeting between the two teams in 1998/99. The Proteas seal a series victory over the West Indies 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1cWujZZDTu — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 17, 2024 West Indies had beaten South Africa in a one-off encounter in Barbados in 1992, their first-ever official Test encounter. Man of the Series Keshav Maharaj took 3/37 to take his series tally to 13 wickets, with pace ace Kagiso Rabada taking 3/50, leaving the 29-year-old one wicket away from claiming 300 victims in Tests.

Earlier in the match, SA scored 160 (Dane Piedt 38*) batting first to which the hosts replied with 144 (Wiaan Mulder 4/32). The Proteas then posted 246 (Kyle Verreynne 59, Aiden Markram 51) to set the Windies a target of 263 for the win. The two teams played to a draw in the first Test.