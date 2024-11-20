South Africa’s bowling attack will be out in full force once again, when they face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series later this month.
Coach Shukri Conrad on Tuesday named his 14-man squad for the series which kicks off in Durban on November 27.
Fast bowlers Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee are back in the squad after last playing Test against India at the start of the year.
They will team up with Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Wiaan Mulder to form a mean machine under the captaincy of fit-again batsman Temba Bavuma.
Of his squad, Conrad says: “We are excited to be back on home soil after being on the road for some time. It’s always a great feeling to play in front of our supporters and deliver our best cricket at home.
“We’ve picked the strongest possible side to ensure we stay competitive and keep our hopes alive for a place in the World Test Championship Final…
“It’s also pleasing to welcome back Marco and Gerald to the Test side. Both have worked incredibly hard during their conditioning programmes, and it’s great to see them back in the fold, ready to contribute to the team.”
Proteas: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne.