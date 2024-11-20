South Africa’s bowling attack will be out in full force once again, when they face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series later this month. Coach Shukri Conrad on Tuesday named his 14-man squad for the series which kicks off in Durban on November 27.

Fast bowlers Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee are back in the squad after last playing Test against India at the start of the year. They will team up with Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Wiaan Mulder to form a mean machine under the captaincy of fit-again batsman Temba Bavuma. Of his squad, Conrad says: “We are excited to be back on home soil after being on the road for some time. It’s always a great feeling to play in front of our supporters and deliver our best cricket at home.