The Proteas can book their place in the T20 World Cup Super 8s tonight, when they face Bangladesh’s Tigers at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium at 4.30pm. Victory for captain Aiden Markram and his teammates would make it three in a row in Group D, with one more match – against Nepal – to play.

If they win, though, the match against Nepal will be warm-ups for the Super 8s, where the teams will once again be divided into two groups before the knockouts. With two teams from each group making it to the next round, Markram says of SA’s kans today: “[It] would be fantastic [to wrap it up today]. That’s sort of the first box that we want to tick. “But... you look at a really strong Bangladesh team and it’s going to be a proper challenge for us.