Western Province yster Kyle Verreynne scored his second Test century on Tuesday to put South African stewig in command of the first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The wicketkeeper/batsman scored a fighting 114 off 144 in an innings that included eight fours and two sixes to help the Proteas to 308 all out in reply to the hosts’ 106 in their first innings.

At the end of the second day’s play, South Africa enjoyed a 101-run lead, with the Tigers on 101/3 at stumps on Day Two. With action resuming at 6am today, captain Aiden Markram and his team will look to finish off their hosts. And they have Verreynne to thank for the position they are in.

Bang-bang: Kagiso Rabada When he asked for guard, the scoreboard read 99/5 for SA and that soon became 108/6. But then he dropped anchor alongside Wiaan Mulder (54 runs off 112 balls) as the pair put on 109 runs for the seventh wicket before the latter edged a Hasan Mahmud (3/66) delivery. Verreynne kapped aan after Keshav Maharaj fell first ball and then teamed up with Dane Piedt (32 off 87 balls) to score 66 runs for the ninth wicket, as SA’s tail wagged.