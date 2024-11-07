Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks reckons his maer jare is now behind him, as they get ready to host India in four T20I matches. Tomorrow’s series opener at Kingsmead is the first time South Africa and India will cross swords after facing each other in the World Cup final in June – a match the latter won by seven runs.

Hendricks, 35, will not have fond memories with bat in hand of the tournament in the USA and West Indies, scoring only 113 runs in nine matches at an average of 14.12 per innings at the top of the batting lineup for SA. It is hartseer stats for a player who entered the tournament in fine form. Hendricks - South Africa’s leading runs-scorer in T20 cricket on the domestic scene – believes he’s found his mojo again and that his slump is over, after scoring back-to-back scores of 51 in their last two matches against Ireland.

He says: “I had a bit of a slump at the World Cup, but I recently managed to get some runs against Ireland and hopefully I’m close [to my best again] and that can continue and runs can come. “It [a dip in form] is part of the game and it was disappointing – especially at the World Cup. “Hopefully I can continue with those good performances [against Ireland].” Pushed on whether it was a technical, confidence or conditions issue, the opener adds: “Yes, the conditions were challenging. Technically, nothing really stood out.