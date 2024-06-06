Defending T20 world champions England were left droog after rain washed out their first World Cup match against Scotland on Tuesday night in Barbados. With the Scots going well at 90/0, the rain could have well prevented a big shock in the tournament’s opening round.

England captain Jos Buttler doesn’t think so, though, and says of the Barbados encounter being rained out: “We expected a tough challenge, there are no easy games, but we were confident coming into the game. “It is disappointing for everyone... We scrapped hard and we were confident of chasing that score down.” England face Australia in their next Group B encounter this Saturday.