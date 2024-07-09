The Proteas have resorted to resting their fast bowlers during Test series because they play too much cricket throughout the year. For this reason, Marco Jansen was not included in coach Shukri Conrad’s team for next month’s two-Test series in the West Indies.

Conrad explains: “The decision to rest Marco Jansen was taken to allow for a conditioning period aimed at ensuring optimal physical and mental well-being given the season-long workloads.” Conrad elaborates: “It’s been a conversation [limited overs coach] Rob [Walter], myself and the medical team have had for the longest time. “Given the hectic schedule, Plank [Jansen] would have had two months of IPL [Indian Premier League], straight into the World Cup and straight into the MLC [Major League Cricket in the US].

“The plan was always to give different guys a break at different stages and now it’s Marco’s time for rehab, conditioning and if there is some technical work that needs to happen. “So he will have the West Indies and Bangladesh series off… and then another quick will have a series off.” Conrad adds of the hectic schedule: “We want to make sure that we manage these players carefully. They [the fast bowlers] never get time to work on their bodies and any technical stuff and we identified a period where Marco will have his break. It’s not a holiday, it’s one where he will have stringent programmes.”

SACRIFICE: SA Test coach Conrad One player whose Test future hangs in the balance is Anrich Nortje, who is focusing on limited overs cricket and is therefore not available for selection in the Test team. The squad also includes uncapped Warriors batsman Matthew Breetzke and a recall for Ryan Rickelton. The first Test against the Windies will be played from August 7 in Trinidad and Tobago.