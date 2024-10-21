Western Province snuck into the T20 Challenge playoffs at the weekend, finishing the league stage in fourth place. At one stage of the season it seemed to be an unlikely dream for coach Salieg Nackerdien’s men.

But fate had other plans and after winning their last two matches – against the Lions and the Knights last week – they booked their place in the third and fourth-place playoff against North West at Senwes Park on Wednesday. Province had to beat the Knights at Newlands on Friday and hope other results went their way to stand a chance of winning the tournament. Captain Beuran Hendricks led from the front to take 2/28 in his four overs to help restrict the Knights to 157/7.

Daniel Smith then klapped 57 off 33 balls to take Province home with six wickets left. They then needed the second-placed Titans to beat the Warriors to go through and the men from Pretoria did their bit to win that match by six wickets. The Titans face the Lions in their qualifier tomorrow night. The winner of this match will go into the final, while the loser will face the winner of WP against North West in the semifinal.