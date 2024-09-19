South Africa’s batsmen made hulle name gat against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Wednesday, as they were bowled out for just 106 runs to lose the first of three ODIs by six wickets. Captain Aiden Markram and his team looked like doppies as they went out to a comedy of errors such as allrounder Andile Phelukhwayo being run out by leg slip after not knowing where the ball is, but thinking of stealing a run while walking around outside his crease.

He was sent packing for a duck, as South Africa’s batsmen – bar Wiaan Mulder (52) and Bjorn Fortuin (16) – looked absolutely clueless with their shot selection. Afghanistan vs South Africa | 1st ODI | Full Match Highlights 👏



Relive the highlights of #AfghanAtalan's terrific 6-wicket victory over South Africa yesterday in Sharjah. ⚡👇#AFGvSA | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeamhttps://t.co/WL3G4CPE2h — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 18, 2024 Reeza Hendricks (9) was first to go after SA won the toss, when he played on a defensive shot off the bowling of speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/35). It was deja vu when Markram departed for 2 in similar fashion, before Tony de Zorzi (11) tried to smash Farooqi, but hit the ball straight up in the air.