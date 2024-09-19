South Africa’s batsmen made hulle name gat against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Wednesday, as they were bowled out for just 106 runs to lose the first of three ODIs by six wickets.
Captain Aiden Markram and his team looked like doppies as they went out to a comedy of errors such as allrounder Andile Phelukhwayo being run out by leg slip after not knowing where the ball is, but thinking of stealing a run while walking around outside his crease.
He was sent packing for a duck, as South Africa’s batsmen – bar Wiaan Mulder (52) and Bjorn Fortuin (16) – looked absolutely clueless with their shot selection.
Afghanistan vs South Africa | 1st ODI | Full Match Highlights 👏— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 18, 2024
Relive the highlights of #AfghanAtalan's terrific 6-wicket victory over South Africa yesterday in Sharjah. ⚡👇#AFGvSA | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeamhttps://t.co/WL3G4CPE2h
Reeza Hendricks (9) was first to go after SA won the toss, when he played on a defensive shot off the bowling of speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/35).
It was deja vu when Markram departed for 2 in similar fashion, before Tony de Zorzi (11) tried to smash Farooqi, but hit the ball straight up in the air.
Tristan Stubbs was caught in the slips after playing a forward defensive shot to 17-year-old spinner Allah Ghazanfar (3/20).
Ghazanfar gets into the act now! 👍— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 18, 2024
Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar makes his mark in international cricket as he removed Tristan Stubbs (0) and Jason Smithfor (0) one after the other to give Afghanistan the 5th wicket in the process.
🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦- 29/5 (8.0 Ov)#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvSA pic.twitter.com/PM56AZl4gg
Jason Smith (0) also tried to give himself room against Ghazanfar and was clean bowled, before Mulder and Fortuin got together at 36/7 to give SA some- thing to defend. When Lungi Ngidi (1/6) got rid of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0) in the first over, SA had some hope.
But it wasn’t to be, as Gulbadin Naib (34*) helped Afghanistan home, despite Fortuin’s 2/22. The second ODI will be played tomorrow.