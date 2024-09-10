South Africa face Afghanistan in three ODIs, starting next Wednesday, before travelling to Ireland for two T20Is – starting on September 27 – and three ODIs next month.

Proteas coach Rob Walter has called up 21-year-old Dolphins allrounder Andile Simelane to his squad for their white-ball tours to Afghanistan and Ireland.

Boarding their flight without a number of big guns such as Kagiso Rabada (rest, recovery and conditioning), Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen (both on a fast-bowling conditioning programme), Heinrich Klaasen (family matters), Quinton de Kock (whose Proteas future is yet to be determined), Walter is drukking on the nommer of the next generation.

BUILDING: Boss Rob Walter

Meanwhile, Walter says of picking Simelane: “We’ve taken Andile as the 16th player to the Afghanistan squad, we are doing our best to identify a series where we can take our ‘high potential players’ along to expose them to international cricket, the Proteas environment and the requirements of international cricket…”

He adds of his selections: “We’ve decided to give chances to some fringe players as well as those who’ve impressed recently...”