The 34-year-old spinner was ruled out of the last two ODIs against Pakistan – last night’s match at Newlands and Sunday’s third and final clash at the Wanderers.

South Africa are paaping over the fitness of spinner Keshav Maharaj ahead of the two-Test series against Pakistan,

A statement released by Cricket South Africa on Thursday reads: “Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan after scans revealed a left adductor strain. He will return home to Durban for rehabilitation and will be reassessed ahead of the first Test against Pakistan.”

SA are top of the World Test Championship table and need one victory in the two matches against Pakistan to book a place in next year’s final at Lord’s

Should Maharaj be unavailable, the only specialist spinner in the test squad is the less experienced Senuran Muthusamy.