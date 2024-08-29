The Proteas simply “weren’t up to the mark” in their 3-0 T20I series defeat to the West Indies according to coach Rob Walter. Captain Aiden Markram and his men were goed oor die skoot getrek en behoorlik pak gegee in the three matches in the Caribbean, going down by seven wickets in the first match, 30 runs in the second and eight wickets in Tuesday night’s final match.

Of Tuesday’s result, Walter says: “It was a tough game and series for us, but the West Indies played really well. “The conditions were really tough [in the last match], the ball turned a lot in the first four overs after rain delay [when we batted]. “It was difficult in the second half for spinners to grip the ball, but we didn’t bowl well enough to make a game of it.