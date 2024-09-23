The Proteas finally won a game in their ODI series against Afghanistan, beating their hosts by seven wickets last night in the third and final match of the series in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. But it was for spek en boontjies, as their batsmen completely imploded in the first two games to go down by six wickets and 177 runs respectively.

In those games, SA were bowled out for 106 and 134 respectively, as they once again struggled against the hosts’ spinners and on the subcontinent conditions. In Sunday’s dead rubber, though, it was their bowlers that laid the foundation for the win, bowling out Afghanistan for just 169 runs after the hosts decided to bat first. Lungi Ngidi (2/22), Nqaba Peter (2/22) and Andile Phehlukwayo (2/17) all chipped in with some wickets, before openers Tony de Zorzi (26) and captain Temba Bavuma (22) gave the Proteas a solid start in their reply.