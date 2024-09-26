Patrick Kruger was already 29 years old when he made his T20I debut for the Proteas against the West Indies in May this year. Up to that point, he was on the South African domestic cricket scene for more than a decade, after making his Griqualand West debut back in 2013.

And it wasn’t until last year that things really started to happen for him when he traded the Knights of the Vrystaat for coach Robin Peterson’s Warriors vannie Oos-Kaap. Since then, the allrounder has excelled and earned a call-up to the national team. In his four T20Is played for South Africa to date – ahead of tomorrow night’s clash against Ireland in Abu Dhabi – Kruger has scored a total of 66 runs at an average of 33, with a high score of 44.

With ball in hand, the seamer has taken two wickets for 86 runs in nearly 10 overs. Those sort of stats indicate that his transition from the Groot Gat (Kimberley) to the Proteas team has been fairly smooth until now. Is it because he’s been around the block in South Africa? Kruger answers: “The SA20 plays a big role in preparing you and sets you up for the standard of international cricket in terms of how quickly the game moves. “If I hadn’t played in the SA20 it would have been tougher.

“I’m just trusting myself and backing my preparation and backing myself at the end of the day.” PRAISED: Coach Robbie Peterson Of the move from the Knights to the Warriors, he says: “It’s been a rough year – things have happened quickly for me in the last year. “The Knights got relegated and I was kind of forced to move and it turned out to be a good move.

“I have more responsibilities at the Warriors and that brought the best out of me… hopefully it’s upwards from here.” Kruger also credits former Proteas allrounder and Warriors coach Peterson for his rise and for allowing him the freedom to express himself on the pitch, saying: “Robbie backs us, he gives you the licence to back yourself in the moment. “And that takes pressure off me, it does make it easier when the coach tells you to express yourself…”